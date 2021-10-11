We are grateful Special Prosecutor allowed fairness to prevail - Mahama Ayariga's lawyer

Politics of Monday, 11 October 2021

• Legal practitioner, Edudzi Tamakloe has lauded Kissi Agyebeng for discontinuing the case against his client



• The Special Prosecutor said the Republic does not have enough evidence to prosecute Mahama Ayariga



• Edudzi Tamakloe said he, together with his client are grateful to the Special Prosecutor and the Court for a free and fair case



Legal luminary, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has heaped praises on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for discontinuing the case against Mahama Ayariga.



Mahama Ayariga was accused of fraudulently evading customs duties and taxes by paying GH¢6,062.86 instead of the approved duties and taxes of GH¢36,597.15 to clear three Toyota V8 Land Cruisers.



He was also accused of abusing his office as a public officer for his private benefit by “selling three Toyota V8 Land Cruisers which were to be used for official duties as a Member of Parliament to Kendrick Akwasi Marfo of ATLAS-Rent-A-Car at a price of GH¢40,000 each”.



The Special Prosecutor, appearing before the Financial court 2 on Monday, October 11, 2021 said there was not enough evidence to prosecute the Bawku Central MP.



Mr Kissi Agyebeng said, “We wish to inform the court of the Republic’s intention to enter Nolle Prosequi in respect of all cases against the accused persons.”



Lawyer of the accused, Edudzi Tamakloe, speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, thanked the special prosecutor for allowing fairness in the case.



He said, “We need to thank the new Special Prosecutor for allowing reason and fairness to prevail...We are grateful to him and we are grateful to the court for what has happened today.”