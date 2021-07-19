We are forced to use bushes as our toilet facility - Atobiase residents lament

Regional News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Residents of Atobiase in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti region have lamented over a life-threatening toilet facility that compels them to use bushes.



According to the worried residents, even though the community is faced with many challenges, the urgent one that needs immediate attention is the toilet issue.



GhanaWeb's visit to the community saw an old traditional toilet facility caved in and is still being used by some residents.



The wooden facility divided into two sides for males and females is used by the youth, aged, and children.



Young boys and girls are, however, reported to have chosen bushes over the toilet facility due to its state.



Another observation made was that men and women using the facility could see themselves, another worrying situation expressed by the residents.



Users are compelled to bend down deep before they can enter the wooden structure.



Some disappointed youth speaking to GhanaWeb said they preferred using the bushes because they feared been trapped into the faecal pit.



"The bushes you see around the toilet are full of snakes and many other dangerous animals. I nearly fell into the toilet pit when I once visited it, and since then, I don't want to use it again," one boy said.



"No DCE or MP wants to consider our plight. Are we not part of Ghana? We will not even vote again," an angry resident told GhanaWeb.



"Look, the foundation structured by the iron rods over there was put up by Prof. Joseph Albert Quarm in 2019 when we were approaching the 2020 election. But he has stopped after he lost the election. Even his attempt was a sham, a coerce for votes because we had cried several times to both the assembly and the MP but none of them attempted to help us.



If the MP never did it for votes, why has he stopped after losing the battle?" an angry man quizzed.



Stephen Appiah, Assembly Member for the area speaking to GhanaWeb's reporter, disclosed that the situation has been a headache for him after his several attempts to get it curbed failed.



