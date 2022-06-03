We are for Salam Mustapha – Savannah Region NPP youth declare

Politics of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region has declared its unanimous support for Salam Mustapha, a National Youth Organiser hopeful of the party.



The Savannah Region youth wing made up of twelve TESCON institutions and fourteen constituency youth organizers and their deputies unequivocally declared pledged to give their total votes to the former Deputy National Youth Organiser who is seeking to be elected to the position of National Youth Organiser.



Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP Akati Raphael declared the support of the youth commanders and TESCON representatives at a meeting in Damongo during a visit to the region by the national youth organizer hopeful.



According to him, it is wrong for another person of northern extraction to contest Salam Mustapha for the position of National Youth Organiser.



“It is not advisable for two northerners to come out to contest the same position. Savannah Region said I should have gone unopposed, my own brother from my own backyard came to contest me and I told you it was wrong. I will stand on the same feet and tell you that it is wrong for two northern brothers to come out to contest for the same position, more so when one started matching time for quite a long while and he is in the lead,” the Savannah Regional Youth Organiser said.



He stated further that “As for me I want you to know that we in the Savannah Region we have twelve TESCON institutions, we have fourteen commanders and their deputies. If you put it together that is about twenty-eight. You (Salam Mustapha) already have twenty-eight clear votes”.



He promised that the Savannah Regional Youth wing of the governing party will work to ensure that victory is secured for Salam Mustapha.



The former Deputy Youth Organizer of the governing party is touring the country to seek the mandate of delegates in the upcoming national executive elections of the NPP to replace Henry Nana Boakye as National Youth Organizer.



He is being contested by 3 others for the position. But Salam Mustapha believes none of his contenders can match up to him in terms of experience and competence.