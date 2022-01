We are fighting corruption with Ghana card – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 31 January 2022

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Ghana card is one of the main channels the Akufo-Addo government is using to fight corruption.



The card, he noted, is part of the raft of digital solutions being implemented by the government to help stem the tide of corruption.



Speaking as the special guest at the ordination and consecration service of Very Reverend Dr. Kotei Neequaye, as the new Suffragan Bishop for the Church on Sunday, 30 January 2022, Dr. Bawumia also urged the church to continue to use the pulpit and religious platforms to augment the state’s fight against corruption while fostering national development at the same time.



Addressing the congregation, Dr. Bawumia touted the Anglican Church for using its platforms to preach against corruption.



"The Anglican Church has always preached against corruption and I urge them to continue to help fight the canker", he noted.



Quoting the Bible, Dr. Bawumia urged society to tackle corruption head-on.



"I will like to quote two scriptures on this issue; and how it is very important to continue to do all that we can to minimize it.



"Galatians 6:8 says: 'Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life."



Dr. Bawumia noted that “there is so much economics embedded in this scripture, which is telling us not to invest in the flesh through corruption”.



“We know that the flesh will eventually rot when you die, so, if you are an investor, will you invest in something that will eventually rot?”



Furthermore, Proverbs 29:4 reads: 'A King gives stability to his nation, but one who demands bribes destroys it’, he referenced.



Dr. Bawumia enumerated scores of policies and programs the government has put in place to fight corruption including the digitization of the economy through address system, ports, the Ghana card, passport office, DVLA, GRA, SSNIT, NHIS, Lands Commission, Ghana.Gov platform, and others as evidence of government’s commitment to fighting corruption.



These digitization efforts have reduced and in some cases eliminated bribery and corruption in the provision of public services.



Dr. Bawumia also alluded to the fact that the appropriate state agencies like the Office of the Special Prosecutor, CHRAJ, EOCO among others are being given the needed financial support to fight corrupt officials and agents.



He noted that in all of this, society must also play its part in the fight against society, and called for collaboration from all to make the fight easier.