We are engaging ECG to fix anomaly with electricity purchase – PURC

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: GNA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured customers of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of its commitment to ensuring that the Company resolves technical anomaly regarding the purchase of electricity.



The Commission, in a statement, said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in full discussions with the service provider to address the issue.



The ECG on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, informed its customers on the Ecash and PNS metering systems that due to a technical challenge, purchase of electricity credit had been interrupted, affecting customers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.



The Company on Thursday, September 29, 2022, said that it was working to rectify the technical anomaly, which had affected the purchase of electricity.



It, therefore, urged customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western and Volta regions to visit the Company’s district offices to purchase electricity.



Meanwhile, some customers have described the incident as unfortunate and asked the PURC to direct ECG to compensate those affected.