‘We are determined to do more’ – Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP on being Best Performing District in 2020 BECE

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality has been adjourned as the best performing district in the Eastern Region during the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Reacting to the remarkable achievement, the Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh-Dompreh who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip noted that he was impressed with the outcome of the BECE result and has congratulated students who sat for last year’s exams.



He revealed that he has been organizing classes at no charge for final year students in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality adding that “we are determined to do more together with all the stakeholders.”



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency was ranked as third on the national chart and first in the Eastern Region in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination.



According to reports, the district recorded 80.8% pass rate with 72% of the candidates obtaining an aggregate of six.