We are dealing with traffic jam at Buipe - Police

Regional News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police Service says it has deployed men to Buipe to deal with the traffic jam at Buipe Toll Booth.



The Police indicated that a fully loaded truck with the registration number 2397 T1 03 broke down last night (Saturday, August 28, 2021) at the Buipe Toll Booth in the Savannah Region, leading to the blockage of the road.



But the service says it is dealing with the matter and would update the public when necessary.



More than 200 vehicles plying the Buipe-Kumasi highway have been stranded at the Buipe bridge causing human and vehicular traffic.



The traffic according to drivers and passengers started around 7 pm Saturday night following a breakdown of a fully loaded truck at one end of the Buipe bridge which is in a deplorable state.



The vehicles and commuters were left stranded due to the situation.



But the Police say it is dealing with the matter.



