We are currently analysing videos of prophecies from December 31 - Police

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police Service has issued a statement commending all religious groups and the general public for their support and understanding of its proactive policing initiative on the communication of prophecies and related matters before the 31st December celebrations.



The statement disclosed that following the directive, it has received several videos on prophecies and currently analysing them.



It said after the process, they will determine if these videos breached any laws of the country and anybody found culpable would be prosecuted.



The statement further asked the public to be reminded that the publication of prophecies that could cause fear and panic as well as put the lives of others in danger is not limited to December 31 watch night services.



The directive the Police noted must be adhered to on daily basis.



The Police reiterated that it was not against prophecies or the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs.



However, if such information is communicated publicly and it undermines the laws of Ghana, offenders would not be spared, the statement added.



Read the full statement below



