We are creating a robust education system - Minister

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021
Source: GNA
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education has expressed government commitment to creating a robust education system towards providing quality education for national development.
He said the government’s transformational agenda through the development of a new education curriculum affirmed the assurance to invest in education to improve teaching and learning in schools.
Dr Adutwum said this when the management of Child Rights International, an NGO with a focus on child protection paid a courtesy call on the Minister in Accra to congratulate him on his appointment and discuss pertinent issues affecting the rights of children.
The Minister said under the new pre-tertiary education curriculum, all primary four pupils in public schools would in November 2021 write the new National Standards Test to assess their knowledge, skills, and performance for feedback and response.
He said the government was starting with primary four because of COVID-19 and stressed that when the pandemic was under good control, the test would be extended to primary two and six.
The National Standards Test is in response to Ghana's Education Strategic Plan from 2018 to 2030, which prioritises improving learning outcomes at all levels by creating a national standards-based assessment at the pre-tertiary level, to measure the quality of learning achievements before the end of Junior High School.