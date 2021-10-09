We are committed to Nkrumah’s Ghana – Guinea – Mali union – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spoken about historical relations between Ghana and her French-speaking West African neighbours, Mali and Guinea.



His comments were to the effect that Ghana had a long-standing relationship with both countries dating to the independence days, stressing that his government was committed to reinforcing those ties.



Akufo-Addo in a French address to Malians and Guineans living in Ghana assured them that political events back in their home countries were of concern to ECOWAS and that the regional bloc he is chairperson of was only committed in ensuring that constitutional rule is reestablished.



“You have been here with us for a long time, you have been our brothers, sisters and neighbours. What ECOWAS wants to do in your country is not to make enemies in Guinea or Mali but to entrench democratic principles of the bloc.



“As soon as possible, we hope for a legitimate government in both countries. It will consolidate the ties between all ECOWAS nations which comprises Ghanaians, Guineans and Malians.



“We are never enemies, we are friends and comrades, more so for Ghana, Guinea and Mali which had a long union since our respective independence. We are proud of that union and will do everything possible to reinforce all such relations in order to exit this crisis,” he said.



Akufo-Addo spoke on Kumasi-based Pure FM on October 5, as part of his media engagement in the region during his four-day tour.



Soon after Ghana’s independence from Britain in 1957, Guinea also led by Ahmed Sekou Toure, defied French colonial expectations in another intriguing story in 1958 to become only the second country in sub-Sahara to declare independence.



Mali too, led by Modibo Keita, left the France Federation two years after Guinea, and the newly independent African nation joined the Union of African States (UAS), previously Union of Independent African States (UAIS), comprising its two West African neighbors Ghana and Guinea.



Leaders of the three countries signed a pact to that effect. It fell within the larger dream of Nkrumah to see a united Africa. Nkrumah after his overthrow in 1966 was co-president with Sekou Toure till his death.



Watch Akufo-Addo’s Pure FM interview below:



