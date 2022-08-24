We are breaking the 8 with our new leadership, let's support them - Nana Akomea Jnr

Politics of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

2nd Vice Chairman of the NPP in Fanteakwa South of the Eastern region and a Government Spokesperson, Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr is optimistic the current leadership of the party led by Chairman Stephen Ntim is capable of winning the 2024 general elections for the party.



Speaking on whether the NPP can still break the 8 political jinx of our democratic dispensation, he emphasised that it is possible and must be accompanied by hard work, unity, and togetherness.



The NPP Communicator indicated the new leadership which is a blend of both new and old faces has the qualities of ensuring victory for the party as it remains their greatest test of all time.



Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr was of the view the leadership of the party has the track record of being doers and urged all party members and supporters to support the 'Breaking the 8' agenda of the party.



He reiterated the excellent achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration are a clear indication that the NPP has performed creditably well and therefore deserves another term to do more.



"He told the reporter "I will call on all party members especially those who lost in the party's internal elections to put aside the past and come together to support our new leaders to give us the victory we yearn for. There are always issues whenever there is an internal election but we must not let them affect the party negatively going forward," he stressed.



"I am again calling on party communicators to also up their game and ensure we propagate and sell the many achievements of this government. That is the only way to convince Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power come 2024 general elections and I think that will also make the work of our new Flagbearer easier," Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr added.