We are because they are - Bawumia salutes women on Women's Day

International Women's Day tops Twitter trends



Veep Bawumia salutes women breaking barriers in their fields



March 8 set aside to celebrate women



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extended a hearty message of commendation and appreciation to all women on the occasion of International Women's Day.



Every year on the 8th of March, the world commemorates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.



Celebrating Women on the day, Dr Bawumia used his social media handles to eulogise women for their compassion and also called for them to be treated equally without prejudice.



"On this special day, I celebrate all women globally for the God-given love and care they offer the world," Dr Bawumia wrote.



"As we mark today we should acknowledge the importance of why women should be treated equally without any bias or prejudice."



"Women: we are because they are," Dr Bawumia added.



