We are at work, preventing incidences of crime from happening - Supt Sheila

The Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman has stated that they are feverishly at work, ensuring that crime in the country is curtailed.



She explained that the bigger picture of things actually show that issues of crime in the country aren't as bad as it is being portrayed to be.



The police have been under a lot of pressure in the last week following two attacks on bullion vans that had police on board, leading to the killing of one of them, among other related criminal cases.



Supt. Sheila Abayie-Buckman explained that while these issues may persist, the police is working at preventing all these incidences.



"Investigations are progressing in several of them, in fact, in most of them, arrests have been made and the suspects have been connected to the crimes according to the evidences that investigations have been able to get, and some are even facing prosecution, and this is across the country.



"So, let us be assured. As you heard in the clip that you played, as the IGP said, the topography of crime within the sub-region gives credence to the fact that massive work is being done by the police in Ghana and the security agencies in Ghana and that is how and why the people of Ghana and the communities in Ghana are safe.



"It's a bigger picture, it's like a puzzle. Let me even just attribute it to the human body: when one finger gets sick, yes it affects the body but still the body must be taken care of while the necessary measures are taken to cure that finger. So, several preventive measures are taken around the clock and across the country to prevent the incidences of crime.



"This is not something that we should just be using the word insecurity because when you look at the bigger picture, police is at work. We are preventing incidences of crime from happening. Let us be assured that the breaches that have been occasioned, we are working hard to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book," she explained.



She made these comments on NewsFile on JoyNews on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and monitored by GhanaWeb.