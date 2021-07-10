We are against spousal salary recommendation - PNC

Politics of Saturday, 10 July 2021

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has expressed its sentiments regarding the salary payment of the wives of the first and second ladies of the country.



The political party has asked the general public to disregard any reporting purporting that the party is in support of the recommendation from the Presidential Committee of Emoluments.



In a statement issued by the party, it noted that the PNC is totally against the payment of the salary hence calling for a withdrawal.



“The PNC is totally against the recommendation and calls for it to be withdrawn. The PNC will not hesitate to join the good people of Ghana in fighting for the recommendation to be dropped through all lawful and legitimate means,” he said.



