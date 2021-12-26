We are against death prophecies – Methodist Church declares

Religion of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo has declared that the Methodist Church is strongly against prophecies that threaten lives or cause fear in people.



“Unfortunately, we always concentrate on the negative more than the positive that comes into our lives. We are against prophets and men and women of God who come out with death prophesy”. Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana has said



According to the Presiding Bishop, Christians must always look up to the positive things that life brings them than the negative.



For the past few years, doom prophesies on December 31 have become common and popular among some major Ghanaian men of God.



These prophecies have dynamically centered on celebrities and prominent people which in the end most of them do not come to pass.



This situation sometimes causes fear and panic in the people the supposed prophesies are made about and also creates panic in the public mostly their followers or fans.



However, Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo speaking on the issue on JoyNews in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com said the Methodist Church is against such an act.



“As pastors and men and women of God, we believe that God in his wisdom will not bring us into deadly calamities and things that are causing more harm death, and all that. That is why we are even against prophets and men and women of God who come out with death threat prophesies and all that. Because we serve who is always alive and making sure that his people live in peace with him”, Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo said.