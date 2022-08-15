We appreciate all the constructive criticism towards the police – IGP Dampare

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has said that the police service appreciate all the constructive criticism that has been levelled against it.



Speaking at the event where the president presented motorbikes to Ghana Police Service, Dr. Dampare said that the police is also grateful for all the investment the government has made in it.



He added that the support of the government and the constructive criticism of Ghanaians will help the service attain its mandate of ensuring that all lives and properties in the country are always protected.



“We appreciate everything and all the support that comes from far and near. All the constructive criticisms towards our institution which will continue to help us to become better.



“So, that as we pledge that we want to become the best institution in the country and a reference point for the rest of the world, it will come to pass. And we will mean it and we will stand by it. And we can say that what (the motorbikes) you are going to provide to us will go a long way in the attainment of that.



“We can not wait to receive them and start putting them to us and making this country safer than it was yesterday,” IGP Dampare said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service.



According to the president, the motorbikes are part of government’s efforts to ensure the security agency is equipped with the necessary logistics so law and order is maintained in the country.



The presentation of the bikes “is yet a further affirmation of the commitment of the Akufo-Addo government to provide the Police Service with the necessary logistics it requires, to help the Service continue to affect its mandate of maintaining law and order, and protecting lives and property,” the president stated.



He added that “An institution, such as the Police Service, needs to renew constantly itself in order to respond adequately to the security needs of the country, and I believe Ghanaians are witnesses to the pragmatic steps being taken by the Service in this regard.”







