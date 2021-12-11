We also deserve V8s and not cheap 'aboboyaa' – Best Farmer laments

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Best Farmer for Obuasi East District in the Ashanti Region Samuel Edmondson Appiah says farmers also deserve to be given V8 when they are being awarded for feeding the country.



According to him, it’s about time government and its representatives put a stop to awarding farmers with tricycles and bicycles and focus on giving them better means of transportation when they are being awarded.



He believes that it will motivate a number of young people to join the industry and that will mean an abundance of food for the country.



“I am happy that government has realized the work I’m doing here but I will plead with government and its representatives that the tricycles are okay for us. They should look at awarding us with cars. What they need to do is, the V8 that they usually auction, they should give those ones to farmers as awards.”



“All we ask for is that we are also provided with better means of transport so that we can give our all in what we do for the country. What I will also ask for is the ready market to consume our goods when they are harvested.



I will advise that every district should have a secretariat that will help in providing ready market for the farmers and that will be great,” he said on the sidelines of the Farmer day celebration.”



