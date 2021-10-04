We all took GH¢3000 to confirm Tamale Mayor, so why vote 'No?' - Assemblyman slams sellouts

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

An enraged assemblyman in the Tamale Metropolis has gone after his colleagues who despite agreeing to an original plan of taking a GH¢3,000 bribe to vote for the President's Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, did the contrary.



Sofowan admitted on LIVE radio that prior to the confirmation, they had agreed to each receive Gh¢3,000 in return for an overwhelming endorsement of Sule Salifu as the Mayor of Tamale



He however berated his colleague Assembly members who voted against the Tamale MCE nominee thereby failing to keep their part of the bargain.



Hon. Sofawan, Assemblyman for Warizehi Electoral Area on Tamale-based Radio Tamale was incensed by the fact that his colleagues could betray the trust they reposed to themselves.



“The nominee went through the processes and was nominated by the President to be the Mayor of Tamale after the assembly was run without one exposing local governance to a myriad of challenges.



"Following his nomination, there was the need for us to hasten things and support for work in the assembly to begin. Even though the nominee was confirmed that was not the agreed number of votes he was supposed to have gotten. If you are a human being try as much as possible to eschew lies. Every assembly member promised to vote for him only for some to betray him,” he swore.



Hustler, as he is fondly referred to in the Electoral Area further revealed: “Initially they have given out GH¢1,000 to each person but that was too small for me but eventually everyone took GH¢3,000.



"The amount was given to some of us at Mariam Hotel. I even took the cash for some of them for onward delivery. The Presiding Member (PM) even took additional cash to guarantee the nominee 99% of the votes,” he alleged.



Confirmation of Sule Salifu as Tamale Mayor



Sule Salifu who until his nomination was the Northern Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) was last week endorsed by assembly members of the area.



Sule Salifu polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes and 17 ‘No’ votes out of a total of 59 votes cast, while two were rejected.



Out of the 59, there were 41 elected Assembly members and 18 government appointees.



The confirmed Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) will succeed Iddrisu Musah Superior to manage affairs in the ancient city.



