We all rallied around and repelled the enemy from overcoming us – Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah who was arrested and charged with publication of false news and offensive conduct has commended Ghanaians for the strong sense of national unity that was stirred up in them during his arrest.



According to the Accra FM Presenter, Ghanaians reunited to speak against the suppression of rights of the citizenry.



In a Facebook post on Saturday, 12 February 2022, the Accra FM Presenter noted “At the tipping point we all rallied around and repelled the enemy from overcoming us. The love was deep, that strong feeling of togetherness was resurrected and that sense of national cohesion was restored. Thank you, Ghana.”



Several Ghanaians have condemned the arrest of the Accra FM Presenter and the recent arrests of journalists in the country.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will leave behind a legacy of oppressing the people and criminalising speech when he exits office if he fails to curtail the trend of suppressing rights under his government.



This was contained in a letter by the former President on Friday, 11 February 2022. following the recent arrests of journalists in the country.



According to the former president, he is appalled at “the growing criminalisation of speech and journalism in Ghana”, under the watch, of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in this 21st century”.



Mr. Mahama emphasised that: “This is a dangerous blueprint you are fashioning for our dear nation and it must not be encouraged. Your actions as President have totally discredited your self-acquired accolade as a human rights lawyer and activist. Ghana has long emerged from the unfortunate past where journalists were cowed by incarceration and brutalisation.”



He added: “I fear that if you do not take immediate action to arrest this unfortunate trend, when you exit the high office of President in January 2025, freedom of speech and a free media will certainly not be counted as part of the legacy you leave behind.”



While the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said the police arrest of Accra FM journalist Bobie Ansah over a defamatory statement was wrong.



Mr. Baako in a Facebook post noted that “The State's (Police's) action/reaction is unsustainable and wrong-headed in the context of this particular case.”



He suggested that “Let those whose integrity and reputation might have been damaged by the commission and omission of the journalist, proceed on the civil libel wavelength to cure the mischief and malice”.



In his view, there is “no need for criminal investigation or prosecution, unless, of course, there's evidence of fraud, extortion, and criminality,” adding that “no journalist and/or media practitioner or media house has immunity/indemnity if and when it comes to issues of extortion, fraud, and criminality.”



Mr. Bobie Ansah has been granted GHC50,000 bail by the Kaneshie Circuit Court.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges of publication of false news and offensive conduct.



The case has since been adjourned to March 14, 2022.



He is alleged to have accused the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President’s wife, Samira Bawumia of fraudulently acquiring for themselves state lands at AU village around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of the Rebecca Foundation.