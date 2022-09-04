We all need to support what AfCFTA stands for - Togbe Afede

Regional News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia, Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, has passionately called for support for the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA).



He said the agreement was the vehicle for continent-wide mobilisation, and could provide the unity needed for the development of Africa.



He commended Ghana's political leaders for walking it through.



Togbe Afede made the comment in Ho on Friday, during a courtesy call on him by Mrs. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, the Namibian High Commissioner in Accra.



He said the population remained the greatest strength of the African continent and should be consolidated into a market economy that could compete globally.



Togbe Afede said the AfCFTA was therefore an effort that could address the sore of low trade among Africans, and thus develop local enterprises and bring an end to the groans of unemployment.



“I genuinely believe that the fortunes of Ghana must be linked with that of other countries on the African continent. I believe Africans are doing themselves so much harm by not coming together.



We all need to support what AfCFTA stands for,” he said, noting how countries like China owed the most of their successes to their population size.



Togbe Afede recounted how his personal interest in continental integration drove the direction of his business and social activities and his quest to converge traditional and some political leaders around the idea.



“I see myself as a son of Africa, and that is why a lot of things I do has African Implications.”



Togbe Afede said the World Trade Center in Ghana, which he chairs, remained a structure for enhancing intra-African Trade, and hoped the base of local entrepreneurs and enterprises would be expanded to benefit the continent.



He noted how ideals such as the AfCFTA, and the African Union would require the support of traditional leaders to succeed and said chiefs would provide the cultural integration needed.



“It's about time we realized our interdependence and realize our fortunes are linked,” the Agbogbomefia remarked.



The Namibian High Commissioner was in the Ho to open the maiden Ho Tourism, Real Estate, and Investment Expo, and had promised a twin city initiative for the Ho Municipality with a well-related district in Namibia.



Briefing Togbe Afede on the initiative, she said the twinning project could help enhance the tourism sector, which was a diadem on the Municipality and the Region as a whole.



The High Commissioner said the connecting of tour operators of the two countries could be facilitated and said the relationship would help also share expertise on animal husbandry, the economic flair of the southern African country.



She said the area of youth exchanges could also be facilitated, and that the Ho trade event gave an insight into collaborative areas, with a lot to explore for competitive advantage.