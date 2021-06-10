We all have a role to play in fixing Ghana – Manasseh

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni, has said all Ghanaians have a role to play in the efforts to address the concerns facing the country.



Although everyone has a role to play, he said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must show leadership in getting the problems of the country fixed.



“We all have a role to play but the government led by the president will have to show leadership,” the Editor in Chief of the Fourth Estate, said among other things during a public forum organized by Media General on whose duty it is to fix Ghana.



For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of The John A. Kufuor Foundation, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah called for radical measures in fixing the issues that are facing the country.



He noted that the problems that are currently facing Ghana existed before President Akufo-Addo became the Head of State.



Speaking at a forum on whose duty it is to fix Ghana, organized by Media General on Thursday, June 10, in the wake of the #Fixthecountry campaign being embarked upon by activists on social media, he said “I wish to emphasize that the situation we face today wasn’t created today.



“It is not the creation of President Akufo-Addo and his government. It began long ago and has encompassed all the leaderships and governments of this country."



“This uninspiring situation will continue until radical measures are taken to address the fundamental challenge of our dependent economy.



“Adding to and complicating the challenges of the economy is the Ghanaian attitude or behaviour that increasingly appear to be devoid of any treasured values.”



The #FixTheCountry campaign started on social media by some youth who are demanding good governance from the Akufo-Addo-led government.



Notable personalities added their voices to the campaign, expressing concerns about how the country is being governed currently.



Some raised concerns the cost of living in Ghana is becoming too high as a result of mismanagement of the economy.



These concerns were, however, responded to by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Facebook.



“We are four months into our four-year mandate. The job of the government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as the overall cost of shipping."



“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record. Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves. Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”