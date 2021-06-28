We all count and we all deserve to be counted - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has encouraged all Ghanaians to play their part to make the 2021 population and housing census a success.



He also said every Ghanaian counts and therefore deserves to be counted.



He wrote this on his Facebook page after he was enumerated.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census, which will run till July 11, 2021, is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens.



On Sunday, June 27, 2021, the Census night was held to mark the official start of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



Persons who were targeted on the night were long-distance travelers, those in hospitals, those who traveled to Ghana from abroad and were lodging at guest houses and hotels.



Meanwhile, On Monday, June 28, 2021, persons who were expected to be enumerated were the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Prof. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Former President, John Dramani Mahaha, Former President John Agyekum Kufour, and the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Paul Kwame Boafo.



In the Facebook post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote, “I got counted. We all count and we all deserve to be counted. Let’s all play our part to make the 2021 population and housing census a success. There can be no concrete development without credible data. Ghana first.”



