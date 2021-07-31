We accepted 4% salary increment to avoid lay-offs – TEWU

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Secretary of Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Mark Dankyira Korankye, says organized labour acquiesced to the 4% increment on public sector salaries to among other things avert possible retrenchment.



He however said organized labour did not anticipate its 15% increment proposals would be shot down to the 4% counter-proposal by government considering the solid justification that backed the proposals.



But government maintained that COVID-19 has negatively impacted the economy and therefore could not meet the 15% increment demand.



The 4% pay rise for public sector workers for the next two years has been described as the weakest negotiation ever by organized labour creating apprehension within the various labour unions.



Some incensed public sector workers disappointed in the leadership of organized labour have served notice to embark on demonstration on August 18, 2021 in Accra for it to be reviewed upwards.



However, addressing the Eastern Regional branch of TEWU in Koforidua, General Secretary, Mark Dankyira Korankye, urged members to remain calm stating that organized Labour negotiated in good faith with consideration to prevent imminent lay-offs.



“We were told that if we should push anything further than what government team was proposing it has a lot of implications and that one was that there could be lay-off, and that will also affect the labour unions. Because for every Union, you expect membership to increase and not to decrease. So if there were imminent signs of decrease in membership it sounds unacceptable to labour and that is why we considered that for the sake of all others let us consider the proposal put forth by government,” he said.



He added “Labour went on to demand of government other packages they could give to support labour, part of it was that government gave the assurance that if we were accepting their proposal of 4% then they will also ensure that there wouldn’t be downsizing in public sector. Again, they assured us that they were going to increase employment”.



Mr. Korankye however said Organized Labour is expecting government to fulfil its parts of the bargaining agreements which include vaccinating all public sector workers against covid-19 in the next two years, issue financial clearance for employment into the public sector and ensure prompt release of tier-2 pension funds.



Eastern Regional Industrial Relation Officer for TEWU, Gifty Abena Turkson, said the union is working closely with the Ghana Education Service to supply hard copies of the new condition of service for its members to facilitate its implementation.



She assured that TEWU will continue to fight for the better welfare of its members.