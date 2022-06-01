We’II throw a ‘bomb’ at your govt if our naked demo does not convince you - Drivers to Nana Addo

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

The Ashanti Regional branch chairman for the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, Akwadaa Nyame, has confirmed that members will embark on a naked demonstration on June 1, 2022.



He explained that the reason behind their strike action is to protest what they described as hikes in fuel prices.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, "I state it here, and know that, our members will embark on the naked demonstration. We are embarking on this naked demonstration because President Akufo-Addo has decided to collapse our business.



"We campaigned for him to be President, but he has decided to destroy our business. We will go naked with our penises insight for everyone to see. Our women who trade in our stations have also pledged to support us. I am not joking. We will hit the streets naked,” he added.



He further stated "President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told us that someone set himself on fire in a country when fuel prices were increased. We voted for him, but he refused to reduce fuel prices. He even told us his government could reduce the price of fuel. That is cruel, and for that reason, we want to go on a naked demonstration. We can no longer bear the financial difficulty.”



He warned the group would throw a ‘bomb’ at the current administration should the government led by President Akufo-Addo fail to address their concerns.



In clarifying the ‘bomb’ comment, he said they would strike for a month so Ghanaian workers would bear the outcome of their action.