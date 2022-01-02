We’II resist with our blood if NPP in parliament overlooks procedures on E-Levy passing - Dr. Apaak

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has sent out a Happy New Year message but has reminded the government that the position of Minority on the E-Levy has not changed.



In his message, the legislator said the Minority is still against the obnoxious, regressive, financially exclusionary and unjustified E-levy (Momo tax).



To the NPP, he said the Minority will resist any form of disregard for the procedures in parliament.



He noted that the Minority will fight with their blood to ensure that the procedures in parliament are not overlooked.



“Let it be known by the hypocritical Ghanaian class that if the NPP in Parliament tries to circumvent, disobey, and overlook processes and procedures of Parliament as dictated by the Standing Orders of Parliament and the Constitution of Ghana, we will resist with our blood,” he said.



He maintained that the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, had no legal basis to have voted when presiding as Speaker.



“The constitution and our standing orders say a presiding Speaker has no vote and cannot vote. And we resisted an attempt by the 1st Deputy Speaker to vote.



"The cunning NPP side has mounted a concerted effort to let Speaker Bagbin look bad and to cast our NDC side in Parliament as the aggressors. Bagbin has never obstructed government business,” he said.



Read his full statement below:



2022 No Delusions – Happy new year folks. But let no one be delusional in believing that our position as 137 NDC members of Parliament against the obnoxious, regressive, financially exclusionary, and unjustified E-levy (Momo tax) will change.