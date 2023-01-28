We’II deal with civilians wearing military pattern clothing – GAF

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned individuals and various groups against the use of military pattern clothing and equipment.



A statement issued by GFA said it had adopted stringent measures to deal appropriately with unauthorised persons who use its clothing to engage in nefarious activities.



“GAF wishes to assure the public that its personnel are putting in all efforts to fish out these alleged perpetrators who wear military pattern clothing and use military equipment to commit crimes and to deceive the unsuspecting public”.



“GAF, therefore, requires the maximum cooperation of all Ghanaians as it puts in these stringent measures to curb the sale, wearing of military uniforms and use of military-grade equipment by unauthorised persons as it is prohibited under NLCD 177,” GAF stated in the press release.



The statement said, “These miscreants and imposters are derailing the immense role the Ghana Armed Forces is playing in order to secure the country, restore normalcy to some conflict-prone areas, and to deter crime in various parts of the country. GAF therefore requires the maximum cooperation of all Ghanaians as it puts in these stringent measures to curb the sale, wearing of military uniforms and use of military-grade equipment by unauthorised persons as it is prohibited under NLCD 177. Those who continue to violate this Decree and others who connive in this violation will be dealt with and made to face the full rigours of the law if found”.



Read the full statement below



GAF EMBARKS ON STRINGENT MEASURES TO DEAL WITH UNAUTHORISED USE OF MILITARY UNIFORMS AND EQUIPMENT



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to serve notice that it has embarked on more stringent measures in accordance with the law and its rules of engagement, to ‘appropriately’ deal with the growing menace of individuals and various groups, using military pattern clothing, equipment and another accoutrement in the country.



GAF is putting in these extra measures following disclosures and investigations which indicate that some miscreants have been deliberately acquiring these military pattern clothing and equipment including guns, for diabolical reasons thereby escalating tension in some communities and also placing the Ghana Armed Forces in disrepute.



In a recent case in point, GAF arrested a man in Bawku engaged in the re-spraying of a vehicle in military pattern colours on Wednesday 21 December 2022. Also, reports indicate some persons dressed in military patterns and military colour shades of clothing, have been allegedly engaged in several criminal activities towards the end of last year and early this month. These incidents have led to unsubstantiated allegations and the circulation of false information in the media that military personnel were rather responsible for these acts.



GAF wishes to assure the public that its personnel are putting in all efforts to fish out these alleged perpetrators who wear military pattern clothing and use military equipment to commit crimes and to deceive the unsuspecting public. These miscreants and imposters are derailing the immense role the Ghana Armed Forces is playing in order to secure the country, restore normalcy to some conflict-prone areas, and deter crime in various parts of the country.





GAF, therefore, requires the maximum cooperation of all Ghanaians as it puts in these stringent measures to curb the sale, wearing of military uniforms and use of military-grade equipment by unauthorised persons as it is prohibited under NLCD 177. Those who continue to violate this Decree and others who connive in this violation will be dealt with and made to face the full rigours of the law if found.



Finally, the Ghana Armed Forces wish to assure the general public of its commitment to protecting the citizenry at all times. It is therefore soliciting the support of all to enforce these measures in the interest of the needed peace and security for Ghana’s socio-economic development.





SIGNED

MA LARBI

Naval Captain

Director Public Relations