We’II banish you if caught engaging in LGBTQI+ activities - Kasoa Chiefs

Regional News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chiefs and Elders of Odupong Ofankor in the Awutu Senya East municipality have threatened to banish anyone caught engaging in LGBTQIA+ activities in their jurisdiction.



The Council says such activities are evil, an abomination, and against the traditional values of the people.



The Banmuhene of Ofankor Traditional Council, Nai Kojo Larbie, who spoke on behalf of the chiefs said it is against Ghana’s culture and norms, and the Traditional Council will never entertain it anywhere near its territory.



He said the Council was in full support of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill and wants parliament to speed up the process in passing it.



He warned that anyone who is caught engaging in such activities would be punished ruthlessly.



He said if those caught were foreigners, they would be deported back to their respective countries.



But if they are Ghanaians and living in their jurisdiction, they would be banished.