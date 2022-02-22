We’re still waiting for the two years rent advance – Sam George reminds Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo Prampram Sam George has called on the President of Ghana to fulfil his promise of paying rent for the youth of Ghana.



According to him, he is aware that numerous promises made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were made just for votes.



However, the promise to pay rent for the youth is a pressing need which needs to be addressed by the President or he should apologize to the youth for lying to them.



“President Akufo-Addo the youth of Ghana are waiting for you to pay their two years rent. You promised them that you’ll pay their rent for them. You have still not paid rent for the youth of this country and you’re sitting aloof.



The promises you made to the youth of this country are plenty. Corruption fight we know you lied to us, we know you won’t do it, one chocolate one kid, we know you lied to us you won’t do it, the peaceful environment we’ll have we know you lied to us you won’t do it.



At least our rent, pay the rent. If that one too you won’t do it, have the decency to look at this country in the face, do fellow Ghanaians and tell them that you lied and that you are sorry.



Background



In the lead up to the 2020 elections, the New Patriotic Party in one of its series of press conferences led by Nana Akomeah who is the Managing Director for the State Transport Company indicated that the NPP government intends to pay rent advance for the youth.



Speaking to the press on Monday, October 26, 2020, Nana Akomeah said the “government will in effect pay the rent Advance for you, and you pay the rent monthly to the scheme.



“In effect then, the NPP government in its next term will eliminate the big problem of rent advance facing the youth and indeed many other Ghanaians.”



He explained that the government in its second term would implement the move through the National Rental Assistance Scheme – a new, novel, and revolutionary scheme that would among other things provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaian youth solely to enable them to pay for rental accommodation adding that the beneficiary youth would repay the loans on a monthly basis.



He said the government would also set up seed capital of GH¢100 million, which would serve the purpose of leverage to attract additional investment from the private sector.



“The government will implement the necessary regulatory and operational bodies to anchor the policy…Indeed as we speak, a new Rent Control Act has been drafted for review by Cabinet in this direction. So basically, when this National Rental Assistance comes into being in the next NPP government, the big problem of two to three years Advance rent would greatly reduce, if not ended,” he stated.