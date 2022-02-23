We’re fully prepared for this year’s Kwahu Easter - Kwahu South MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Kwahu South Emmanuel Atta Ofori has given a strong indication that this year activities to mark the Easter festivities in Kwahu will take place.



Kwahu Easter is one of the biggest festivities in the country. However, for two years, the country has failed to mark it as a result of the deadly COVID-19.



But in 2022, the country intends to mark the festivities as measures have been put in place to ensure that the disease is not spread.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Emmanuel Atta Ofori who is the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu South indicated that they are prepared to host Ghana at Kwahu during the Easter period.



“We are aware of the crowd that the festivities brings to Kwahu and we are prepared for it. Over the last two years, our lives have been controlled by COVID-19 so we have put in place measures to ensure that the disease is not spread during the period.



He indicated that vendors who will come to sell their wares will have to be vaccinated and also ensure that they follow the needed protocols before they will be given clearance to sell at the venues.



The Kwahu Easter is one period that brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate and have great fun.



During this period, the local economy of Kwahu is boosted as people spend.