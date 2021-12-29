Way Nana releases new EP 'My Way'

Music of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Way Nana has released his extended EP, christened My Way.



The well structured Extended Play is a type which is properly crafted to soothe the ears of all listeners of good music.



My Way consists of five(5) songs in the genres of High-Life,RNB,Afrobeats & Afro-pop.



My Way EP also serves as a gift and a huge masterpiece to all the loyal fans of Way Nana as a major appreciation to them throughout his musical journey.



Producers and sound engineers who contributed to the project are Fayasyd,Kingford and Azee.



The EP is also seeks to propel Way Nana to the next level of his career by enabling him being accepted across the world. He promises the world nothing but the best of quality materials & sounds.