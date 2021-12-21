Water supply restored to Ave-Dakpa thanks to benevolent citizen

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The people of Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region can now heave a sigh of relief knowing they can have clean water this Yuletide.



This has been made possible through the benevolence of a citizen of the area, Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu.



It would be recalled that the Electricity Company of Ghana cut power supplies to the Dakpa community water company due to indebtedness.



It resulted in water crises that affected livelihoods in Ave-Dakpa and its environs who depend on the water community water system for domestic use.



The MP of the area, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, wrote a letter instructing part of the common funds be used to offset the bills but the Paramount Chief of the Area, Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V, insisted the people cannot wait for the approval of common fund to have water to drink.



He, therefore, made an appeal, of which Dr Agumenu immediately responded by making part payment to the ECG.



Dr Agumenu appealed to the ECG to consider the plight of the people and restore power to the area while matters concerning the board are being resolved.



He thanked the ECG for their swift response by restoring power and water has started flowing.



,He also appealed to the Chiefs to in collaboration with the water board, put in place proper structures to avoid reccurrence.