Water shortage hits Akrowah as residents call for immediate intervention

Regional News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: Kwame Kyei

Residents of Akrowah in the Afigya Kwabere south are calling on the Ghana Water Company Limited, Municipal Assembly to immediately intervene in the water scarcity menace in the area by providing portable water for the community.



Akrowah community possesses five mechanized boreholes but for several years four of them are not functioning amounting pressure on the only borehole serving about 2,500 residents.



Residents noted that the water crisis within the community is incredibly affecting their daily activities, especially students who are always late for school due to their late accessibility of water.



Speaking to a student, she said “I wake up as early as 3 am to fight for water to bath before I report to school but since the pressure is always on the sole borehole, I always get to school late and it is affecting my academics performance”.



“I am even worried and shy to say I bath once a day since we don't have enough water to be used daily,” she added.



Speaking Mr William Boateng, an Ex-Committee member revealed that,the water scarcity has become detrimental to the community and residents have voiced out for social amenities but the aftermath of these yielded fruitlessly.



The residents are calling for the government and the Municipal Chief Executive to reconstruct or repair the damaged community borehole so that life will be easy for them.