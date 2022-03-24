Water resource engineer urges government, NGOs to invest more in ground water

Regional News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: Unknown

A water resource engineer and lecturer at the Dept of Water Resources and Sustainable Development at the University of Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya in the Eastern Region, has called on the government and NGOs to invest in more facilities capable of providing ground water for people in the rural areas of the country.



Dr. Abdul-Rauf Malimanga Alhassan’s call stems from the hardships most rural dwellers and inhabitants of deprived communities endure walking long distances in search of water with others having no choice but depend on polluted water for survival.



“Ground water is a very important resource and luckily, we have it in Ghana here and there are areas where water is stretched where they don’t get enough water to meet their water demands”, said the water resource engineer.



The UESD lecturer added that though drilling for ground water is an expensive venture, support for such activities in the form of subsidies would go a long way in realizing the dream of abundant water for humanity and good sanitation in the environment.



He urged: “So I’m calling on government that if they establish a lot of boreholes and then drilling is very expensive but if government comes in to give subsidies or to support communities by drilling boreholes for them, it’ll go a long way to help in the water and sanitation sector [and] our daily lives”.



Dr. Abdul-Rauf Malimanga Alhassan’s call came during his presentation on World Water Day celebrated on Tuesday across the world. Addressing pupils of selected basic schools in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality at Kpong, he urged them to adopt the judicial use of water to conserve the commodity for generations unborn.



The event was organized by the Ghana Education Service GES) in collaboration with the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD). This year’s event observed under the theme: “Groundwater, making the invisible visible”, World Water Day is celebrated every year on 22nd March, and focuses on the importance of water in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all".



Most rural dwellers and inhabitants of deprived communities walk long distances in search of water, others also have no choice but depend on polluted water for survival. To address this problem, Dr. Alhassan stressed that locals of deprived communities without water facilities stood to benefit immensely from such a policy if the government committed resources to invest more in providing ground water for its people.



He said, “If boreholes are drilled, the domestic water supply in the rural areas are done by this females… you see that when these boreholes are there, they will not go far to get water which usually affects their academic activities and also boreholes will ensure that they get clean water to drink compared to the river water that are usually polluted”.



The provision of the clean, potable water, he asserted further would avert waterborne diseases including bilharzia, cholera and in effect help reduce the health costs accrued due to consumption of polluted and untreated water.



Access to ground water, he added would also help boost agricultural and other economic activities. Though the lecturer said the provision of tap water for communities would have been the best, safe ground water is still a preferred option due to the cost involved in the provision of pipe borne water to the rural communities.



Describing water as a finite resource, he said the commodity can be easily exhausted and called on government and the people to adopt the judicious use of water to save it.



“Water is a finite resource, it can easily finish, pollution, urbanization, climate change, all these factors can reduce the quantity of water making it scarce and this brings a lot of problems”, he stressed.



Municipal School Health Education Program (SHEP) Coordinator for Manya Krobo,

Evans Tetteh Tamatey said the choice of Kpong for this year’s event was influenced by the community’s proximity to the Kpong Hydro Treatment Plant to sensitize the students on the need to use treated water.



“Thinking that we have a water body treatment plant at Kpong here, we decided to choose Kpong this year so that we’ll come and sensitize the children so that they don’t just walk to the Volta Lake, fetch the water and come and use it like that but at least they’ll have a fair idea of water and that idea too, they’re getting it from the experts”, he said.



As part of the day, the students were taken on a tour to the Kpong Hydro Treatment Plant.