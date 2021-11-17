Water is cheap; pay up if you owe – GWCL to customers

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has warned that it will not relent in its quest to get defaulting customers to pay all their indebtedness to the company.



“No matter how small the indebtedness is, as a company, we need it to inject into the operations of the company to better serve other customers,” Mr Stanley Martey the Public Relations Officer of the GWCL has said.



Mr. Martey served this notice on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM.



He maintained that no matter how small one’s bill is, the customer will be disconnected in line with the company’s revenue drive campaign.



He said the company is in desperate need of revenue to better serve its customers across the country.



He said as part of the revenue drive campaign no small amount of money will be forgiven because the revenue is highly needed for the operations of the company after providing free water during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.



Mr. Martey said water is one of the cheapest commodities in the country and that “paying for water you have consumed over the month should not be a challenge at the time the company is in need of the revenue.”



“No matter how little one owes, such customers will be disconnected until they pay up all their indebtedness in full together with a reconnection fee before they can be reconnected,” he stressed