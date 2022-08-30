Water crisis compels residents of Gbulahibila to drink from ‘sceptic tanks’

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Acute water crisis at Gbulahibila, a community in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region have been compelled to convert dugouts meant as sceptic tanks, into their source of drinking water.



The sceptic tanks were dug for the residents with the help of local non-governmental organisations to build toilets in their households, as part of efforts to reduce open defecation in the area.



However, the water situation has compelled residents to convert the sceptic tanks into water reservoirs.



These sceptic tanks, designed purposely for the collection of human excreta, now collects rain water for the domestic use of the residents.



“We have no potable water here. We are drinking from our toilets because that’s the only water available for us here and if you don’t drink where else will you get to drink?” Ibrahim Fuseini , a resident of Gbulahibila told GhanaWeb.

He said they feel neglected by the authorities despite contributions the community makes in nation building.



Sakina Yussif, another resident of Gbulahibila, told GhanaWeb the situation is affecting them, especially their children’s health.



According to her, there could be a serious health hazard in the community if the current water crisis is not fixed to avert the impending danger.



“These wells were dug for us to build toilets but because we don’t have any source of drinking water we decided to convert them into our source of water. This water we’re drinking is not safe for our health, especially our children. They’re falling sick but we have no option than drink it like that. We’re worried and need a helper” she stated.



The Assemblyman for Fooshegu Electoral Area, Ibrahim Baba said he was unhappy about the level of neglect by the authorities, stressing that all attempts made to get the authorities to salvage the situation have not yielded any positive result.









He appealed to NGOs, Corporate bodies, benevolent individuals, government, and their MP to come to their aid.

Access to potable water in most parts of the Northern Region remains a challenge.



Thousands of people are left with no option than to walk miles to find potable water or share remaining dugouts and other unclean sources of water with livestock.