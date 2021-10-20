Watchman killed as robbers make away with ¢89K at Santase

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

A 49-year-old man guarding an aluminium products dealership venture at Santase-Kokoben in Kumasi has allegedly been killed by armed robbers.



The body of Bosompem Andoh, the A2 Enterprise watchman also had stab wounds found on them, a report by myjoyonline.com has said.



The robbers are said to have made away with about GH¢89,000 and a power generator



“I was called this morning and informed that thieves have broken into the place. I asked my secretary to report the issue to the police immediately.



“But when the police came to the scene, they saw that my security man had been killed. They [the thieves] had also taken our safe and generator,” Stephen Okyi, the manager of the shop is reported to have said.



Okyi also said the late watchman, who was also a washing bay attendant, had his hands tied behind him when he was found.



It has also been reported that this shop was not the only one targeted by the armed robbers.



A private vending company for the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the area is also said to have been burgled GH¢8,000.



The police have begun investigations into the matter, even as the body of the deceased has been conveyed to the mortuary to aid in the process.



This latest incident adds up to the number of bizarre murders and shooting incidences in the Ashanti region.



