Watch what these University of Ghana students thought of Ghana’s independence in 1957

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana was the first country south of the Sahara to have gained independence from its colonial masters.



With that, the world sought many answers from the West African country on what it felt like to be an independent country, as well as all the other questions on whether or not the Africans could fend for themselves.



That was what formed one of the questions a journalist posed to some students of the University of Ghana (formerly the University College of Ghana) in a Getty Images video that has been shared by the Ghana Facts & History page on Twitter.



Answering the question, some of the students (mostly males and only one female in sight), expressed hope in the governance of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and in the future of the country.



One of the students also indicated that people, at the time, did not understand Ghana but they were positive that things would turn out better for the country.



“We must take stock of our way of living and then build upon that. And even that, it is more democratic than some of the democracies we read of or from other countries,” one of them told the journalist.



Another student, using an example on the subject of deportation, gave his defense to the government on why it owes nobody an explanation for even taking such a decision.



Watch the full video below:



