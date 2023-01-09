Watch videos from Otumfuo Opoku Ware II’s granddaughter’s wedding

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Emily Owusu-Nyantekyi, the granddaughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, has tied the knot with her fiancé, Mr. Kwadwo Amponsah, in a plush ceremony held in Accra.



Although simple, the plush ceremony took social media by storm.



In a couple of videos that made rounds on the internet, the event exuded class, style, opulence, and royalty.



It was witnessed by the crème de la crème, including president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca, The first lady of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo-Yere Julia Osei Tutu, Diplomats, Royals, and so on.



Not forgetting the long convoy of plush vehicles including Bentley, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Lexus SUVs, convertible Mercedes Benz salon cars, and many others that were spotted at the event grounds.



Another interesting aspect was the long bridal train which consisted of over twelve bridesmaids and twelve grooms’ men.



The wedding was said to have started off with a church service at the magnificent Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and to a high-octave reception at the plush Kempinski Hotel.



The Adlon ballroom of the hotel, where the reception was held, witnessed a huge transformation from an extravagant décor that turned heads on social media.



It can be recalled that weeks before the white wedding, a colourful traditional engagement ceremony took place in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



Background of the royal family



The bride is said to be a lawyer and an economist; however, little is known of the groom.



The mother of the bride, Dr. Leslie Oheneba Akyaa Opoku Ware, is the daughter of the late Nana Opoku Ware II, the 15th King of the Ashanti Kingdom.



She is a medical doctor and currently Ghana’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Russia.



