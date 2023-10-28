Watch video of Gen. Ankrah entering a radio station to announce Nkrumah's overthrow in 1966

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

On February 24, 1966, Ghanaians woke up to the news of the abolishment of Convention People’s Party (CPP) as a political party and removal of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as president of Ghana.



Dr. Nkrumah who was on a peace-making mission in Hanoi, Vietnam was ousted from office after leaving a 3-person presidential commission in charge of the country.



Following the overthrow which was dubbed as ‘Operation Cold Chop’, the National Liberation Council (NLC) led by General Joseph Arthur Ankrah, the entire country came to a standstill.



Prior to his overthrow, Dr Nkrumah’s popularity had declined substantially in the mid 1961 following tax hikes, introduction of a compulsory savings system, a freeze on wages and salaries, large expenditures by government and other factors that were plaguing the country.



Unsealed CIA documents further revealed that the United States of America government began to withhold loans to Ghana, impacting on the foreign exchange as well as lowering world cocoa prices through stockpiling measures in order to deprive Dr. Nkrumah of the much-needed financial backing in foreign exchange.



In view of the events that took place in Accra, a footage has emerged depicting General Ankrah who was leader of the NLC and coup plot making his way into a radio station to give an address to the country on Nkrumah’s overthrow.



Surrounded by other members of the NLC, General Ankrah blamed Dr. Nkrumah for the state of affairs in the country. He further went on to label Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as Africa’s number one 'tyrant' and dictator.



The NLC leader further warned that should Nkrumah ever return to Ghana, he would be put on trial by the State.



The events of the day followed wild jubilation and mockery against Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his government.







