Watch video of Dr. Nkrumah’s Chevy Impala gift to chief of Tumu back in 1960

Over the years, the maintenance culture in Ghana in general has often raised eyebrows, with various calls on the government and relevant agencies to adopt measures aimed at preserving the country’s rich culture and history.

From the lack of proper documentation and associated evidences to bring facts to bare, Ghana’s history can be somewhat described as distorted, seeing that as there are different versions of information, depending on who a person asks or speaks to.

While the situation is still prevalent till date, a viral video has emerged of a gift purported to have been given out by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, to the then Chief of Tumu, a town in the Upper West Region.

The gift was a 1960 Chevy Impala car given to the Tumu chief for accompanying Dr Nkrumah to Egypt when the first president went to pay the marriage dowry for his wife Fathia Nkrumah.

The vintage vehicle, which is now parked at the chief of Tumu's palace, has been left in near ruin, with almost nothing to show for its former glory.

The video was shared by @JoyNewsOnTV via the X platform on December 3, 2023.

Today, a 1960 version of the Chevy Impala could cost around between $60,000 to $80,000 on auction.

