Watch victim of Lebanese sword attack share his experience on #SayItLoud

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An incident on the Oxford Street of Osu on Saturday, April 8, 2022, led to a massive social media call for a foreigner to be brought to book.



The incident which was captured in a video and went viral on social media saw a man later identified to be a Lebanese wielding a sword and threatening to behead another person.



Amidst his obvious outburst, the Lebanese, later identified as Osman Brustani, refused to be calmed in the presence of a pleading crowd.



The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, announced it had taken notice of the viral video.



Subsequently, the police announced the arrest of the suspect a day after the notice and arraigned him before a court.



After coming face to face with his attacker in court on Thursday, April 14, 2022, Iddrisu Yussif, the victim of the attack, sat with George Ayisi at his neighbourhood, Nima, to have a chat about the incident.



Iddrisu, among other things, detailed how a plea to have Brustani move his car from the front of his displayed artefacts infuriated his attacker who had parked in front of the shop for over an hour.



According to him, it took his ingenuity of running into a nearby shop and locking himself up to save him from losing his life to a sword attack.



He further narrates how the suspect was arrested by the police just some thirty minutes after the Inspector General of Police personally assured him of bringing the perpetrator to book.



He tells of how the attack has left him with panic attacks and how he now fears plying his trade in the same vicinity where his attacker and other Lebanese nationals operate their businesses at Osu.



Iddrisu who is a former juvenile correction center inmate shared with George Ayisi how his 3-year term has reformed him and how he has managed to establish for himself a business using the skills he acquired in detention.



Watch the interview with Iddrisu Yussif on GhanaWeb TV below:



