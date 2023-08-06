Watch the moment the Ghanaian expenditioners arrived in London

General News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

A group of Ghanaians who embarked on a 10,000km road journey from Accra to London have safely arrived at their destination.



The team made its way from East Legon in Accra on July 23, 2023, through some countries on the African continent and Europe, and then finally made it to their destination Casablanca, London in the United Kingdom on Sunday, August 6, 2023.



In numerous videos sighted on their official Facebook page by GhanaWeb, the team was spotted jubilating and sharing snippets of their grand arrival at the Ashford Designer Outlet Mall, while fans hailed and rained praises on them.



The typical and patriotic Ghanaians in them came out and shared experiences with some fans upon arrival as they hoisted numerous flags of Ghana.



"We made it, we made it! Accra to London," some screamed in excitement.



Others were spotted in ‘chalewotes’ (slippers) drinking famous and household Ghanaian beverages and chatting with friends and loved ones.



It was earlier reported that the only female, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, a mechanical engineer only made the journey as far as Morocco.



