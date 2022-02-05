You are here: HomeNews2022 02 05Article 1462081

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch the first episode of The Lowdown in 2022 with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Lowdown airs on GhanaWeb TV every Monday play videoThe Lowdown airs on GhanaWeb TV every Monday

Chief Superintendent Courage Atsem graces the first episode of The Lowdown in 2022.


As the PRO of the Ghana Prisons Service, he journeys us through the living conditions of prisoners in Ghana.


This insightful edition of the Lowdown captures the successes and improvements of some of the prisoners in Ghana in regards to education, acquisition of skills among others.


Watch the informing interview with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei as it airs on Monday, February 7, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.


Watch the video below:

Join our Newsletter