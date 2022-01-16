Watch the first episode of Diaspora Link exclusive on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diaspora Link airs on GhanaWeb TV



Diallo Sumbry is host of Diaspora Link



Tyrone Jamar shares journey and experience to Ghana



On the first episode of Diaspora Link, Diallo Sumbry sits with Tyrone Jamar, Chief Executive Officer of the American Rejuvenation Clinic and Fufua clothing line.



Tyrone talks about his journey to Ghana and the challenges he faced while establishing his businesses and settling in Ghana. He also shares some lessons he’s learned and solutions generated to handle his challenges.



Despite being new to Africa and Ghana, in general, Tyrone’s story shows us it’s possible to follow and live your dreams.



Things get spicy on the games segment where Diallo and Tyrone take a journey around the African continent with “Africa in 60”, choices, and top 5.



Diallo Sumbry believes that by shining the light on individual stories of common people as opposed to stories of the ultra-wealthy and privileged influencers, the pan-African community will derive inspiration to be able to make their transition to Africa, find success and make an impact.



Diallo sits down with Tyrone in our inaugural episode this Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV to bridge the gap between Africa and the Diaspora.







