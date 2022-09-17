Watch the father of Dag Heward-Mills being presented with an award by Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Although it is not much of a big sport in Ghana today, equestrianism was one of the early sports that delighted Ghanaians in pre-colonial and in the early years of the country’s independence.



In a video that has surfaced online, and shared by one of the founding bishops of the United Denomination originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop E.A.T. Sackey, it shows the moment Queen Elizabeth II presented a cup to the winner of the race.



But the most interesting thing about the video has to do with the identity of the winner of the race: Dag Heward-Mills’ father.



Mr. Nathaniel Heward-Mills raced ahead of everyone, delighting spectators in the stands as he clinched the ultimate bragging rights.



The visibly cheerful Queen Elizabeth II then presented him with a golden cup, as she congratulated him on his feat.



