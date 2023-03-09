Watch the burial of Sherrif Imoro, a solider killed in Ashaiman on Saturday

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

The soldier who was allegedly killed by a mob in Ashaiman on Saturday, Sherrif Imoro, was buried today, Thursday, March 9, 2023.



Sherrif Imoro, who is a Muslim, was buried following Islamic tradition at the military cemetery in Accra after a burial ceremony in Ashaiman.



A video shared by TV3 showed some of the rites that were performed before the mortal remains of the later trooper was buried.



Six young troopers could be seen in the video holding the body of Sherrif on a stretcher, matching as they followed orders.



The mortal remains was wrapped in a white cloth and covered with the flag of Ghana.



Before going to the cemetery, the body of the late young soldier was paraded through some streets of Ashaiman in a black military track by the army.



Sheriff Imoro died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after he was allegedly lynched by some residents of Ashaiman.



Watch videos from the burial rite of the late Trooper Sherrif Imoro below:





The young soldier killed in Ashaiman over the weekend is being laid to rest today.



.@GodwinAsediba follows his final journey to eternal rest.



