Watch journalists run for cover as protestors hurl stones at police

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police stops Arise Ghana protestors from marching towards presidency



Protestors engage in standoff with police



Police and protestors exchange teargas and stones



Some journalists were caught up in the clash between officers of the Ghana Police Service and Arise Ghana protestors at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday.



The Arise Ghana protest scheduled for June 28-29, 2022, turned chaotic as the police sought to enforce a High Court order preventing the protesters from marching towards the presidency.



The hours of unending clash between the police and the protestors saw an exchange of stones and teargas between the protestors and the police respectively.



Caught in the middle of the standoff were dozens of journalists who had to run for cover behind a police defence wall.



Their coverage of the event angered some of the protestors who directed the missiles in their direction.







In their bid to run for their lives, some of the journalists fell in the middle of the road which had luckily been sealed off to traffic by the police.



Amidst incessant efforts by the protesters to burn car tyres in the middle of the road, the Maame Dokono section of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange was filled with hundreds of hurled stones and spent teargas cartridges.



Watch video of some journalists running from the missiles thrown by Arise Ghana protesters below:











Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







GA/WA