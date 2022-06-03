Watch how two fighting cows caused unusual traffic on the GIMPA-Dzorwulu road

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

It was an unusual Friday morning along the GIMPA-Dzorwulu road in Accra when two cows that were fiercely engaged in a head-butting fight, blocked the road for a number of minutes.



The cows: one all-white and the other black and white, for the period GhanaWeb’s lenses were there, moved between the middle of the road and the edge of the road, going about their fight.



Several vehicle owners and drivers caught, in the morning traffic, ensured they were not too close to the animals, so as not to dent their cars.



The spectacle made a number of passengers giggle and laugh, and while none of them went on record with GhanaWeb, a few of them casually joked about how the two cows might have been fighting over a heifer (a female cow).



Watch how the two cows blocked off the road on the morning of Friday, June 3, 2022, below:







