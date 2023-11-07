Watch how presidential staffers celebrated Bawumia’s victory with a guard of honour

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Presidential staffers and other staff at the office of the Vice President organized a surprise celebration for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following his victory as the flagbearer in the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



The event was held at the forecourt of Jubilee House on Monday, November 6, 2023 and was marked by a guard of honor and presentation of a bouquet.



Video footage shared by Joy News captured the Vice President, visibly taken by surprise, as he stepped out of his car.



Most of the staff present donned white attire, as they gathered to celebrate his achievement.



In his address, the Vice President expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance of their collective efforts in achieving victory.



He said, "I want to thank all of you for the hard work and support that you have given me in this journey to become the flagbearer and presidential candidate of the great New Patriotic Party.



“You have worked very hard, and I want to thank you. This is only stage one, so after you celebrate this afternoon, you will start working again, and then we will move forward."



Dr Bawumia secured victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



