Watch how 'pregnant Takoradi woman twerked at a party

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Josephine Mensah is in the grips of police for faking her kidnap



•Her husband and mother in-law have also been arrested



•She has confessed to faking her pregnancy as well



There is an Akan adage that goes like this - ‘you only get to know the full length of a frog when it dies’. The age-old saying implies that the full details of an issue comes out when the substantive truth is told’.



That is the case of the embattled Josephine Panyin Mensah who has gone from being a victim of kidnapping to a suspect of a staged kidnapping story.



The past few days have seen various videos and photos of the said lady and her family, hitting the social media spaces as the conversation about her strange actions continues.



The latest video of her that is making the rounds is one that captures her dancing at what looks like a party.



Josephine Mensah in the video, is seen busily twerking with what has now come to be known as silicon belly under the guise of a baby bump.



The video has surfaced barely twenty-four hours after Josephine Mensah confessed to the police that the pregnancy and kidnapping stories she had been selling are fake and meant to deflect focus from her unfortunately botched pregnancy.



A report by StarrFM alleges that Josephine Mensah told the investigators that she plotted the kidnapping story because she could not deal with the effect of losing her four-month-old pregnancy.



Background of Josephine Mensah’s alleged kidnapping



Josephine was reported to the police as missing on the September 16, with later reports indicating that some alleged kidnappers got in touch with her family to demand a ransom for her return.



She was found by a carpenter in Axim on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 and was said to be unable to speak from trauma.



She is reported to have requested for a pen and a paper through which she communicated her ordeal to the people who found her.



According a carpenter who found her, a traumatized Josephine informed him through writing that she went into forced labour when the kidnappers grabbed her. He further stated that the baby died and was taken away from her.



Her family and security officers were later contacted and she was sent to a health facility at Axim for medical attention.



Following her revelations, Josephine Mensah has been detained at the Takoradi Regional Police Station where she is assisting in investigations.



Her mother in-law and husband are two of three persons who have been arrested in connection with the saga.







